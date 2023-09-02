ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Albert Johnson, 77, of 929 Maple Street, Orangeburg, will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mr. Johnson passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 4, 2023, from 11:00am-6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit 4850 Harvest Lane, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sisters, Dyann Conner at 803-536-9094 and Iva Gardner at 803-534-2508, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.