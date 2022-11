ST. MATTHEWS -- John Albert Jamison, 72, of 7349 Old State Road St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to express condolences may do so by calling the funeral home or visiting the residence of Vertelle Jamison, 15 Pondexter Court, Ft. Motte. Masks are required.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.