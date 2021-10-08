 Skip to main content
Joh C Fox -- Reevesville
Joh C Fox -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- John C. Fox, 77, of Reevesville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

