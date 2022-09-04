Joey Lou Cumbee -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joey Lou Cumbee went to be with God after a long illness. He would like all of his family and friends to know how much he loved and enjoyed his time with them.

He leaves behind his wife, Alice Morris Cumbee; son, Michael Morris; daughter, Michelle Morris Weeks; grandsons, William Tyler Weeks (Amber Strickland), Jack Kyle Weeks (Gabbie Hoover); great-grandson, Jack Mitchell Weeks; a very special sister-in-law, Lucille Breland; special friends, Paul Cash, Larry Williamson, David Crosby, Cecil Carter and Hideki Tsuboi.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Richland Heart Hospital, 6 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Prisma Richland Heart Hospital for their dedicated love and care during Joey's hospital stay.

