Joenelius Holman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Joenelius Holman, of 825 Stilton Road, will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Carol J. Palm presiding.
Mr. Holman passed Sept. 26,2020, at Lexington Medical Center.
Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.
Friends will be received at the residence abiding by COVID-19 precautions or call his brother, Anthony Holman at (803) 570-6716 and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
