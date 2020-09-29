Joenelius Holman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joenelius Holman of 825 Stilton Road passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends will be received at the residence abiding by COVID-19 precautions or call his brother, Anthony Holman at 803- 570-6716 and the funeral home

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.