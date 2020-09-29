 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joenelius Holman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Joenelius Holman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Joenelius Holman of 825 Stilton Road passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends will be received at the residence abiding by COVID-19 precautions or call his brother, Anthony Holman at 803- 570-6716 and the funeral home

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News