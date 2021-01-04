 Skip to main content
Joe Willie Middleton -- Bamberg
Joe Willie Middleton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Joe Willie Middleton, 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-467-9813 to express their condolences and if you must visit the residence, please continue to be mindful of COVID-19 precautions .

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online expressions of condolences as well as accessing the complete obituary may be done by visiting our website at www. dashsfh.com

