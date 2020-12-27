 Skip to main content
Joe Willie Middleton -- Bamberg
Joe Willie Middleton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Joe Willie Middleton, 73, of 466 Pentecostal St., Bamberg, transitioned at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call his daughter at 803-467-9813 to extend their condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

