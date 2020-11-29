Joe Thomas Bradham Jr. -- Cheraw

In the last several years, though his mobility was compromised after being diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth syndrome, Joe remained strong of mind and spirit, continuing to stay active and live independently despite the disease. He was devoted to caring for Nan as she suffered with dementia, visiting her daily to hold her hand and sit by her side when she finally entered Cheraw Healthcare Nursing Home. Even during the pandemic, he persisted in calling, FaceTiming and masking up to visit her window. Earlier this fall, Joe realized his body was giving out, and he moved into Cheraw Healthcare for a brief time. After quarantining in his room for two weeks, Joe was reunited with his wife of 55 years, Nan, for a special lunch date, where he got to hold her hand once again after over six achingly long months apart. The next day, he was transferred to McLeod Hospital in Florence, where he later passed peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020.