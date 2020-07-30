Joe S. Anthony -- Norway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Deacon Joe S. Anthony, 80, of 122 Sunflower Court, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Norway.

Deacon Anthony passed away Sunday, July 26, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. at the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.