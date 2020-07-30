Joe S. Anthony -- Norway

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Deacon Joe S. Anthony, 80, of 122 Sunflower Court, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Norway.
Deacon Anthony passed away Sunday, July 26, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. at the residence.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19
