Joe O. Barnhill -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Joe O. Barnhill, 79 years of age, died April 7, 2021 at C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center-Stone VA in Columbia.
Mr. Barnhill was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Aynor, a son of the late Bennie B. Barnhill and Myrtie Hamilton Barnhill. He served in the U.S. Army during the Dominican Republic and Vietnam Wars. He retired from American Yard Products, formerly known as Roper Corporation in Orangeburg with 36 years of service. He was a faithful member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he served on many committees and was a ground keeper at the church for 15 years. He was a charter member of the Cattle Creek volunteer fire departments and was on the board of directors for many years.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman, with the Rev. Colt Waagner and the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the services.
Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rachel Connelly Barnhill; a son, Benji (Vicky) Barnhill of Lexington; two daughters, Kami (Richard) Crook and Jodi Lightfoot, both of Reevesville; five grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Abby Crook and Cory and Mary Lightfoot.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachele Barnhill.
Memorials can be made to the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Donna Lucas, 1183 Flatwoods Road, Reevesville, SC 29471 or a charity of choice.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the personnel of the E. Roy Stone Jr. Veterans Home and VA facilities and Amedisys Hospice for their excellent love and care.
Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
