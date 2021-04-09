Joe O. Barnhill -- Reevesville

Mr. Barnhill was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Aynor, a son of the late Bennie B. Barnhill and Myrtie Hamilton Barnhill. He served in the U.S. Army during the Dominican Republic and Vietnam Wars. He retired from American Yard Products, formerly known as Roper Corporation in Orangeburg with 36 years of service. He was a faithful member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he served on many committees and was a ground keeper at the church for 15 years. He was a charter member of the Cattle Creek volunteer fire departments and was on the board of directors for many years.