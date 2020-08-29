 Skip to main content
Joe Nathan Utsey -- St. George
Joe Nathan Utsey -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Joe Nathan Utsey, 85, of 367 Utsey Hill Road, will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Mitchell officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

