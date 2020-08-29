Joe Nathan Utsey -- St. George

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Joe Nathan Utsey, 85, of 367 Utsey Hill Road, will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Mitchell officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.