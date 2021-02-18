Joe Marshall DeLoach -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Joe Marshall DeLoach, 67, of 462 Mimosa St., Denmark, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb 19, at Sweet Rest Cemetery, Olar.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the chapel.