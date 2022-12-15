Joe Marlon Platt -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Joe Marlon Platt, 70, of Harleyville, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the home of his sister in Ovieda, Florida.

Joe was born on May 4, 1952, in Holly Hill, the son of Joel Platt and Margie Mae Kizer Platt Perry.

On May 3, 2002, Joe married the love of his life, Melissa Louise Brownlee Kemmerlin.

Joe retired from US Food Service in Columbia and was currently employed by Enmark on Highway 15 North, St. George.

Joe's favorite past-times were fishing, trains and watching NASCAR. As a young man, he could be found at the race track as often as possible or in the lake fishing with a buddy.

Joe is survived by his stepson, Joshua Dale Kemmerlin of the home; sisters, Mollie (Carl) Shaffer of Meeker, Oklahoma, and Sybil (Mark) Vines of Ovieda; brothers, Bruce Platt of Salem, Virginia, and Daniel (Sarah) Taylor, Moncks Corner; sister-in-law, Gail Brownlee; brother-in-law, Timmy Brownlee; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by a special friend, Lonnie Powell; and his granddaughter, Bella.

Joe was pre-deceased by his wife; mother; father; his stepfather, William Perry; and a nephew, Joey Allen Altman.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. George Pentecostal Church, St. George.

Interment will be private at the Platt Cemetery, Holly Hill.

In lieu of fowers, memorials may be sent to St. George Pentecostal Church, 110 Reed St., St. George, SC 29477.