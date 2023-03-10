ELLOREE -- Funeral Services for Mr. Joe Mack, 52, of 152 Buckhead Drive, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Granger Baptist Church, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the services and when visiting the funeral home.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 10th, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence; friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.