Joe L. Mack -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Joe L. Mack, 79, of Harleyville, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at MUSC.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

