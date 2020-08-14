Joe L. Mack -- Harleyville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Joe L. Mack, 79, of Harleyville, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at MUSC.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Willie Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

