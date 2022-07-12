 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Joseph Snell -- Orangeburg

Joe Joseph Snell

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joe Joseph Snell, 69, of 2121 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with interment to follow at Cameron Cemetery, Cameron. The Rev. Dr. Georgeann T. Pringle is officiating.

Mr. Snell passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Andreal Polite Snell, 2121 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. daily. A mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

