Joe Joseph Snell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joe Joseph Snell, 69, of 2121 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at MUSC in Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Andrea Polite Snell, 2121 Ivy Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. daily. A mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

