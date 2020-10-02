Joe Gilmore Sr. -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Prophet Joe Gilmore Sr. "Divey" was born on Oct. 15, 1955, in Orangeburg County to the late Luewester Tyler-Gilmore and the late Charlie Stroman.

He transitioned from his earthly home on Sept. 17, 2020, at Agape Hospice House where God called him into his eternal rest. He attended school in the Orangeburg County School District. He worked many different jobs over the course of his life. He loved to cook, spend time outdoors and be with his family.

Gilmore, as his wife affectionately called him, met at a home Bible study group and shortly after got married on Aug. 28, 1991. They had three children and he raised them wholeheartedly as their stay-at-home dad. Through them, he added three additional names to the Gilmore 5 Crew, Craig Johnson, Emerald Johnson and Jamaya Haltiwanger.

He was ordained as a prophet at The Holy Gospel Tabernacle and was currently attending Truth Baptist, where he was faithfully working to serve God wherever he was needed in the ministry. Prophet Gilmore had a unique God-given gift to touch lives ;, a sister, Patricia Williams; brothers, James, Marion and Elijah Gilmore, Louise Gilmore Sr. and Samuel Tyler; a brother-in-law, James Williams Sr; nephews, Jermaine Williams and James Williams Jr.; and an aunt, Rosa Clemons.