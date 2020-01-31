{{featured_button_text}}

CROSS – Funeral services for Joe Gadson, 81, of 354 Plowground Road, Cross, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, Eutawville, with the Rev. Aaron T. Brown officiating.

Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Eutawville.

Mr. Gadson died Thursday, Jan. 23, at Trident Health Systems, North Charleston.

There will be no viewing at the funeral home. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. the day of service for viewing. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call at the funeral home.

