Joe Coppedge -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Mr. Joe Coppedge, 81, of 135 Harrison Dr., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Sunnyside Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died May 12 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19,at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

