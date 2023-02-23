SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Joe Ann Sheard, 71, of 8503 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday Feb. 24, 2023, at Granger Baptist Church, Elloree with Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Public viewing is scheduled from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including masks, when visiting the funeral home and the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.