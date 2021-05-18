Jocelyn Priscilla Kennerly -- Gaston

GASTON -- The graveside service for Mrs. Jocelyn Priscilla Kennerly of Gaston will be held noon Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Word of Faith Christian Center Ministry, 163 Gressette Blvd., St. Matthews.

Mrs. Kennerly passed away Friday, May 14.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at this time.

Friends may call the funeral home.