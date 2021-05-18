Jocelyn Priscilla Kennerly -- Gaston

GASTON -- The graveside service for Mrs. Jocelyn Priscilla Kennerly of Gaston will be held noon Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Word of Faith Christian Center Ministry, 163 Gressette Blvd., St. Matthews.
Mrs. Kennerly passed away Friday, May 14.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving any visitors at this time.
Friends may call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.