LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- Joanne Zimmerman-Butler, 67, of 2312 Corey Park Drive, Loganville, Ga., and formerly from Orangeburg, SC, passed away at her residence following a extended illness July 18, 2023.

Funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Sunday July 23, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in Beauty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Margaret Zimmerman, 224 Tecza Drive, Orangeburg, SC, and at Glover's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.