Joanne Stone Strock -- Cope

COPE -- Joanne Stone Strock, 85, of Cope, passed away Aug. 21, 2022.

A private graveside service will be held.

Joanne was born in Mullins to the late William Isaac Stone Sr. and the late Wilma Tucker Stone. She was a graduate of St. Matthews High School and Columbia College. She first retired from the USDA-Farmers Home Administration. She later worked for the Bamberg County Soil Water Conservation District. She was a member of Cope Baptist Church and was the world's biggest Clemson fan. Joanne "Ma Jo" loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Harold Raymond Strock and one daughter, Lynne Strock Drawdy (Al), all of Cope; three brothers, Jerry Stone (Janie) of Columbia, Herbert Stone of St. Matthews and Scott Stone (Elizabeth) of Macclesfield, North Carolina; one sister-in-law, Sarah Stone of St. Matthews; four grandchildren, Joshua Strock (Katelyn), Ashley Thrift (Bud), Kirsten Drawdy, and Zachary Drawdy (Chelsey); six great-grandchildren, Rylee, Waylon, Cayden, Gavin, Gage and Kallie; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one son, Alan Strock and two brothers, Charles and Billy Stone.

