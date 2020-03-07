Joanne Callahan Pendarvis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Joanne Callahan Pendarvis, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery in St. Matthews.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.
Mrs. Pendarvis was born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late James Callahan and the late Ruth Williamson. She was predeceased by her husband, Isaac “Sonny” Pendarvis; son, Allen Driggers; and her brother, Donnie Callahan.
Survivors include her son, Russell Pendarvis (Tina) of Rowesville; daughters, Cheryl Smith (Donald) of Beaufort, Jan Carroll (Robbie) of St. Matthews; six grandchildren, Victoria Crider (Chad), Elizabeth Grapsity (Wren), Allen Smith, Laura Murrell, Brett Carroll, Elizabeth Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Grapsity, Elijah Grapsity, Easton Crider; sister, Claire Wise.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Radio Fund, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
