Joanne Bryant Ulmer -- Beaufort

BEAUFORT -- Joanne Bryant Ulmer died in Beaufort. She was born in 1952.

Joanne always considered Cameron home.

A gravesideelebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Joanne was a 1970 graduate of St. Matthews High School and was a graduate of USC Beaufort.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Herbert Ulmer of Cameron. She is survived by her siblings, Debbie (Johnny) Roland of Cameron, Carol (Charles) O'Cain of Rock Hill, and H.T. Ulmer III of Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VOICE, 1911 Boundary St., Beaufort, SC 29902; or to Baptist Church of Beaufort, 601 Charles St., #600, Beaufort, SC 29901.

