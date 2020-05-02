JoAnn T. Rutland -- Neeses
NEESES -- JoAnn T. Rutland, 71, of Bolentown, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after an extended illness.

Changes have been made to service details. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Pastor Keith Vaughn will be officiating.

The family wishes that memorials be made to the Columbia Road Church of God at 2485 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, S.C. 29118.

