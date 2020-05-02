JoAnn T. Rutland -- Neeses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEESES -- JoAnn T. Rutland, 71, of Bolentown, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after an extended illness.

Changes have been made to service details. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Pastor Keith Vaughn will be officiating.

The family wishes that memorials be made to the Columbia Road Church of God at 2485 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, S.C. 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

