JoAnn T. Rutland -- Neeses

JoAnn was born on March 28, 1949, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Henry “Red” Thompson and the late Billie Jean Padgett Thompson. She has been a member of Columbia Road Church of God for over 65 years. JoAnn received an Associate Degree from Midlands Technical College for Interior Design. She enjoyed home interior design and worked for many years at North Furniture Company. She loved taking trips to the mountains, going to Edisto Island or anywhere else that gave her the opportunity to spend time away with the love of her life, Billy. The Rutlands were the previous owners of Pearle Vision Center and later Edisto Vision Center in Orangeburg. She and Billy worked side by side for many years. People that know them, know that they were inseparable and only God calling her home could separate her from her husband and her children. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Rutland and her mother-in-law, Doris Rutland.