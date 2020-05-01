JoAnn T. Rutland -- Neeses

NEESES -- JoAnn T. Rutland, 71, of Bolentown, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Columbia Road Church of God, 2485 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Pastor Keith Vaughn will be officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Columbia Road Church of God prior to the funeral service.
JoAnn was born on March 28, 1949, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Henry “Red” Thompson and the late Billie Jean Padgett Thompson. She has been a member of Columbia Road Church of God for over 65 years. JoAnn received an Associate Degree from Midlands Technical College for Interior Design. She enjoyed home interior design and worked for many years at North Furniture Company. She loved taking trips to the mountains, going to Edisto Island or anywhere else that gave her the opportunity to spend time away with the love of her life, Billy. The Rutlands were the previous owners of Pearle Vision Center and later Edisto Vision Center in Orangeburg. She and Billy worked side by side for many years. People that know them, know that they were inseparable and only God calling her home could separate her from her husband and her children. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Rutland and her mother-in-law, Doris Rutland.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, William “Billy” Rutland of the home; daughters, Missy R. Hardee (Levon), Tara R. Taylor (Larry); grandsons, Rick Craven of Richmond, California, Cory Hardee (Aarika) of Charleston; her twin sister, Julie Ann Hutto (Frank) of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; sister, Janet Crider (Tim) of Simpsonville; brother, Henry “Bubba” Thompson (Barbara) of Cordova, Eddie Thompson (Trish) of Orangeburg; sister-in-law, Dale Rutland; a “special sis”, Cindy Nipper and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the members of the Columbia Road Church of God, The Crossroads Country Buffet Restaurant, Honda Motorcycles of Orangeburg, Ms. Vell of Antley's Barbeque and ALL of our community for the support, uplifting cards, food and prayers during this difficult time.
The family wishes that memorials be made to the Columbia Road Church of God at 2485 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, S.C. 29118.
