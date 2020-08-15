JoAnn Spencer Fountain -- Douglasville, Ga.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Mrs. JoAnn Spencer Fountain, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of the late Mr. Melvin V. Spencer and the late Mrs. Ruby Marie Spencer. Mrs. Fountain was a teacher in Denmark, South Carolina. She loved working with children, making crafts, reading, collecting clowns and giraffes.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Clifton; grandparents, Leroy Spencer, Lulu Libby Spencer, William O'Day, Dollie O'Day.
Mrs. Fountain is survived by her husband of 44 years, LTC. Donald Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Ronald Dunn of Woodstock, Georgia, Jennifer and Jim Norris, and Earl Clifton all of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Angelina Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sallie Spencer of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Offen, Julie Rozier, Charlene Scott, Nick Dunn, Brittany Dunn, Tamara Norris, Rachel Norris, Holly Norris; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cason, Kaylee, Madilyn, Parker, Jacob, Luke, Gavin; niece, Deb Spencer; nephew, Daniel Spencer.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Friendship Church on Highway 166 in Douglasville, with Wes Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.