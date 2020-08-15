JoAnn Spencer Fountain -- Douglasville, Ga.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Mrs. JoAnn Spencer Fountain, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of the late Mr. Melvin V. Spencer and the late Mrs. Ruby Marie Spencer. Mrs. Fountain was a teacher in Denmark, South Carolina. She loved working with children, making crafts, reading, collecting clowns and giraffes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Clifton; grandparents, Leroy Spencer, Lulu Libby Spencer, William O'Day, Dollie O'Day.

Mrs. Fountain is survived by her husband of 44 years, LTC. Donald Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Ronald Dunn of Woodstock, Georgia, Jennifer and Jim Norris, and Earl Clifton all of Douglasville, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Angelina Fountain of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sallie Spencer of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Offen, Julie Rozier, Charlene Scott, Nick Dunn, Brittany Dunn, Tamara Norris, Rachel Norris, Holly Norris; six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cason, Kaylee, Madilyn, Parker, Jacob, Luke, Gavin; niece, Deb Spencer; nephew, Daniel Spencer.