Joann Ray Zeigler -- St. Matthews

Joann was born in Conway, the daughter of the late Kelly McKinley Ray and Magdalene Strickland Ray. She was a graduate of Flora McDonald College in North Carolina. In 1991, after 31 years of service, Joann retired from working as a home economist for Clemson Extension Service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews and a dedicated member of the church choir. Joann enjoyed cooking and baking for her local community, always going above and beyond to make special occasions even more special for the people around her. Some even called her the "Cake Lady." She was her happiest when she was stirring pound cake batter.