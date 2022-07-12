Joann Ray Zeigler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Joann Ray Zeigler, 85, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully at home with her family on July 9, 2022. She was the wife of Horace S. Zeigler.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service. The burial will be a private family service.
Joann was born in Conway, the daughter of the late Kelly McKinley Ray and Magdalene Strickland Ray. She was a graduate of Flora McDonald College in North Carolina. In 1991, after 31 years of service, Joann retired from working as a home economist for Clemson Extension Service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Matthews and a dedicated member of the church choir. Joann enjoyed cooking and baking for her local community, always going above and beyond to make special occasions even more special for the people around her. Some even called her the "Cake Lady." She was her happiest when she was stirring pound cake batter.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Sonya Leigh Zeigler; and granddaughter, Alexis Zeigler-Holleman.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, P.O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
