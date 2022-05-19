JoAnn Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for JoAnn Miller, 67, of 1266 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday May 20, 2022, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ms. Miller transitioned May 15 at the Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Miller will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.