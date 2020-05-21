JoAnn Hutto -- Neeses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEESES -- JoAnn Hutto, 70, formerly of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Ms. Hutto was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Edward Hutto and Louise Hutto Chavis. She was loved and called Granny and Aunt JoAnn by many. She worked at Shoney's for over 20 years.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Hutto and Monica (John) Yarborough; grandchildren, McKinley Yarborough who was her pride and joy, Eric Yarborough, Cassandra Yarborough, Courtney Yarborough and Joi Yarborough; a sister, Becky (Don) Hutto; a nephew, Jackie Hutto; a niece, Brittany (Kelly) Livingston; a great-niece, Kaylee Livington; and a great-nephew, Bryson Livingston. She was predeceased by a brother, Bubba Hutto; and nephews, Timmy Hutto and David Hutto.

Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services will be private. Ms. Hutto will be laid to rest at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Neeses, with the Rev. Roger Smoak officiating.

Friends may also visit at 380 Kendall Road, Neeses, SC 29107.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SCOA Cares, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).