JoAnn Duncan -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- JoAnn Duncan, 72, wife of Charles “Chuck” Duncan, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
JoAnn was born on Oct. 3, 1947, to Gladys Brown Martin and the late Charles Mack “Boots” Martin Sr. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Terry Martin, and her great-granddaughter, Lainee Grace Buck.
JoAnn was an avid animal lover. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends and many supporters carried her through. Throughout her life JoAnn maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.
In addition to her mother and husband of 48 years, survivors include her sons, Al (Penny) Duncan, Joey Duncan and Vince (Jovanna) Duncan; grandchildren, Danielle Buck, JoAnna Duncan, Martin Duncan, Haley Duncan, Dalton Duncan and Alicia Cook; great-grandchildren, RayLyn, Mason, Kinsley and Addison; one brother, Charles (Jan) Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.
