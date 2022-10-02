Joann Brooks Shuler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Joann Brooks Shuler, 63, of Orangeburg will be held at noon Monday Oct. 3, 2022, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing at the funeral home is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors at 373 Harvard Lane, Santee, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily; masks will be required for visitors at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.