ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Joann Brooks Shuler, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sept. 27, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive visitors at 373 Harvard Lane, Santee, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com, and by calling the funeral home.