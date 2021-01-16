Joan Ward B. Moss -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Joan Ward B. Moss, 89, of St. Matthews, passed away Jan. 13, 2021. She was the widow of Jimmy Moss of St. Matthews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Cameron Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins officiating.
Joan was born in Orangeburg to the late Henry Govan Ward and the late Katherine Harley Ward. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and was a supervisor in the accounting department at US Plywood. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church.
Survivors include her grandsons, John Bryan Williams (Leianna) of Dublin, Va., and Keith Allan Williams (Angelica) of Sarasota, Fla.; and niece, Cheryl Weaver.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
