Joan Smith Heape -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Joan Smith Heape, 86, of Orangeburg passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1628 Highway Six, Cameron. The Rev. Eric Little will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church fellowship hall prior to the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Heape’s grandsons, Joshua Heape and Zachary Heape.

Mrs. Heape was born on Dec. 24, 1934, in Calhoun County. She was the daughter of the late Joseph H. Smith and the late Jessie Wadford Smith. She was an active member with WELCA at the St. Matthews Lutheran Church. She was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors and camping with her husband. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents and her son, Joseph William Heape.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Frank Heape of the home; grandchildren, Joshua Heape (Michelle), Zachary Heape (Rachel Price) all of Lexington; a great-grandson that will be due in a few weeks; daughter-in-law, Leisa Heape Smoak (Talbert) of Lexington; brothers, Jackie E. Smith (Imogene) of Titusville, Florida, Joe H. Smith (Gail) of Elloree, William Smith (Yvonne) of Orangeburg; sister-in-law, Emily Heape and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Emily Heape, 1170 Cleckley Blvd., Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to the St. Matthews Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030, or to East Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Johnnie Padgett, 54 Parade Lane, Cameron, SC 29030.

Please sign the family’s online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.