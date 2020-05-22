Joan Kendley -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Joan Kendley, 69, of 414 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Target AME Church Cemetery, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Mrs. Kendley passed away Wednesday, May 13, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Catrina Wooden, 414 Eastwood Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

