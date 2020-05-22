Joan Council Holman -- Holly Hill
Joan Council Holman -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Joan Council Holman, 76, of 642 Cranbrook Dr., Holly Hill, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday at Greater Unity AME Church Cemetery, Coach Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Please follow COVID-19 protocol. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

