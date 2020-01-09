WEST COLUMBIA -- Joan Carraway, 83m of West Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Carraway was born on March 2, 1936, in Bruce, MS, to the late Hilton and Jewel Jenkins. She was the widow of Howard "Jack" Carraway.Joan worked at Capitol Center Office Suites Inc. in downtown Columbia for 15 years.Prior work included a career as a Real Estate agent in South Carolina.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Jackie Edwards (Ricky); and her son, Tim Carraway (Beverly). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam Edwards and Meadow Carraway.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers, Max Jenkins and R.A. Jenkins: and her sister, Jina Branham.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State St., West Columbia. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at noon at Thompson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.info@memoriams.com.
