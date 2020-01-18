{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Joan Amrhein Butler, 86, of Bamberg, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Denmark with the Rev. Matt Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Denmark, Local Missions Fund, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042.

Joan passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Bernard Amrhein and Mildred Ellen Frebert Amrhein. She was first married to the late Charles Patrick Tomlinson and was the widow of Ben L. Butler. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Denmark where she taught Mission Friends, served as a deacon, and went on a mission trip to Taiwan. She helped to sponsor and support the Butterfly House in Blackville. She had a love for music, playing the organ and piano. She studied music at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins, attended the University of Baltimore and later the University of Colorado. She was the Human Resource Manager of Bamberg Hospital and the Methodist Home of Orangeburg, known as The Oaks. She loved God, family, country, and nature and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (Eddie) Thompson of Orangeburg; sons, Philip (Lori) Tomlinson Sr. of Bamberg, Greg (Kendra) Tomlinson of Monument, Colorado; grandchildren, John Thompson, Michael Thompson, John Philip Tomlinson Jr., Tonya Hester, Beth (Zach) Tomlinson, David Tomlinson; sister, Delores (Carl) Herget of Baltimore, Maryland; brothers, Tom (Diana) Amrhein, John (Mindy) Amrhein of Timonium, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her beloved stepmother, Edith Stuart Amrhein and a grandson, Samuel Brown “Trey” Sanders III.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

