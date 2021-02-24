Joan Allen Berry -- Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, Texas – A graveside service for Joan Allen Berry of Lareata Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Louis “Pop” Berry Jr., and daughter, Tamika Berry, both of the home; sons, Derrick Berry and David Allen, both of Dallas; her mother, Earline Bennett Allen of Cedar Hill and Rembert; father-in-law, Louis Berry of Bowman; sisters, Joanna Allen Gibbs (twin sister) of Rembert, and Lorraine Kim of Denver; and brother Greg Allen of Georgia.