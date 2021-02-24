Joan Allen Berry -- Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, Texas – A graveside service for Joan Allen Berry of Lareata Court, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, 559 Big Buck Blvd., Orangeburg.
She died Feb. 17.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Louis “Pop” Berry Jr., and daughter, Tamika Berry, both of the home; sons, Derrick Berry and David Allen, both of Dallas; her mother, Earline Bennett Allen of Cedar Hill and Rembert; father-in-law, Louis Berry of Bowman; sisters, Joanna Allen Gibbs (twin sister) of Rembert, and Lorraine Kim of Denver; and brother Greg Allen of Georgia.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 24, and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 25, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.