ORANGEBURG -- F. Jo Ann Merwin, 85, of Orangeburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be John Hoffman, Chris Hoffman, Brad Hoffman, Nicholas Johnson, Truett Hoffman, Andrew Johnson, Robert Coleman and Willie Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Men and Women Sunday School Class of Gethsemane Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jo Ann was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Fred Hacker and the late Florence Hurlbut Hacker. She joined the United States Army where she earned a certificate for being a sharp shooter. Mrs. Merwin was a former member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and is now a member of Northgate Baptist Church. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Gideons. She was very involved in politics with the Republican party in Orangeburg County and in South Carolina. She loved gardening whether indoors or outdoors. Mrs. Merwin loved animals and was a member of the SPCA.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin Oliver Merwin Jr. of the home; daughters, Linda Johnson (Rickey) of Cordova, Sandra Hoffman (Johnny) of Winder, Georgia; a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a dear friend, Sandra D'Antonio.
Friends may call the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Rickey and Linda Johnson.
Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the SPCA at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118 or to Gethsemane Baptist Church at 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
