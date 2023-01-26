Jo Ann Cooner -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Jo Ann Cooner, 81 years, passed away Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia. Jo Ann was a daughter of the late Harold and Vera Earmine Cooner.

A memorial service will be held graveside at 3 p.m. on Friday Jan. 27, at Edisto Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by two brothers, Harold Gene Cooner of Branchville and James Farrell (Susanne) Cooner of Reevesville; nephews, Hal Cooner of Orangeburg, Jim (Sandra) Cooner of Reevesville; and one niece, Kim (Mark) Mims, both of Reevesville.

She is preceded by one nephew, Timmy Cooner.

