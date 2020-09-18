 Skip to main content
Jimmy Thomas Jr. -- Lexington
LEXINGTON -- Graveside service for Mr. Jimmy Thomas Jr., 66, of 121 Long Vista Court, Lexington, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jackson officiating.

Mr. Thomas passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, in Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

