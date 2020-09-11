 Skip to main content
Jimmy Thomas Jr. -- Lexington
LEXINGTON -- Mr. Jimmy Thomas Jr., 66, of 121 Long Vista Court, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lexington.

Arrangements will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

