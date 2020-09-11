Jimmy Thomas Jr. -- Lexington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON -- Mr. Jimmy Thomas Jr., 66, of 121 Long Vista Court, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lexington.

Arrangements will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.