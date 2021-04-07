Jimmy Sutton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. James Barry Sutton Sr., 71, of Bamberg, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland. Born Dec. 24, 1949, in Greenville, he was a son of the late Clarence George Sutton and Mildred Sue Grubbs Sutton.

Surviving are his sons, Jimmy Sutton (Angie) of Smoaks and Joey Sutton of Bamberg; stepchildren, Harold Hill (Betsy) of Eastover and Jennifer Hill Glover of Elgin; brother, Bobby Putman (Jan) of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 o'clock Saturday morning, April 10, in South End Cemetery in Bamberg. The family will greet friends following the service at the graveside.

Arrangements are by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).

