Jimmy Sutton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. James Barry Sutton Sr., 71, of Bamberg, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland. Born Dec. 24, 1949, in Greenville, he was a son of the late Clarence George Sutton and Mildred Sue Grubbs Sutton.
Surviving are his sons, Jimmy Sutton (Angie) of Smoaks and Joey Sutton of Bamberg; stepchildren, Harold Hill (Betsy) of Eastover and Jennifer Hill Glover of Elgin; brother, Bobby Putman (Jan) of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11 o'clock Saturday morning, April 10, in South End Cemetery in Bamberg. The family will greet friends following the service at the graveside.
Arrangements are by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971).
Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.