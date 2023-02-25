BLACKVILLE -- Jimmy Stephen, 65, of 1612 Jones Bridge Road, died Feb. 15, 2023, at Blackville Healthcare and Rehab Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his nephew, Hercules Adams, 2249 Rowesville Road, Roweville, SC 29133, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limted guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com