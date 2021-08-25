 Skip to main content
Jimmy Ray Gartman Jr. -- West Columbia
Jimmy Ray Gartman Jr. -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jimmy Ray Gartman Jr., 56, of West Columbia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.

